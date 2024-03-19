Search underway for missing woman from Taree

A search is underway in Taree as concerns are held for the welfare of a woman missing from the Mayo Private Hospital.
Vicki Davey, aged 62, was last seen leaving the hospital on Potoroo Road, Taree, about 5pm (Tuesday, March 19).
Police were alerted when Vicki couldn't be located or contacted.
Concerns are held for her welfare as she lives with dementia and could be disoriented.
Officers from Manning/ Great Lakes Police District are conducting a search of the area with assistance from the Dog Unit.
Police are also searching nearby bushland that it's believed Vicki might have walked into.
Vicki is described as being of Caucasian appearance, thin build, and thick sandy-coloured hair. She was wearing a cream and brown striped cardigan, along with a purple shirt, grey leggings and white joggers.
Anyone who sees Vicki is urged to contact police immediately.
