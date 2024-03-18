Golden Slipper showdown could be one for the ages

The eyes of the horse racing world will be on Rosehill Gardens on March 23 as two of Australia's biggest rising stars go head-to-head in the Golden Clipper Stakes.

The eagerly awaited showdown between unbeaten pair Storm Boy and Switzerland is guaranteed to spark a flurry of activity on sportsbooks across the world.

The leading Australian betting sites rate Storm Boy as the 2.40 favourite to win the race, while Switzerland is listed as a 5.00 shot.

Most respected pundits think the Golden Slipper is a two-horse race and it is difficult to argue with that viewpoint given their most recent performances.

Storm Boy left jockey James McDonald in doubt about his credentials for the $5 million race following a superb win at Royal Randwick earlier this month.

The horse romped to a hugely impressive one-and-a-quarter lengths victory from stablemate Prost, with McDonald looking around for non-existent dangers in the final stages.

"Storm Boy was a bit fresh at the start, but he got into stride quickly," McDonald said. "He's got the constitution of a big, strong boy, he's got the lungs on him. It felt like I was going fast up the rise and then he goes faster.

"It is an incredible feeling - you feel like he is going flat chat and then he goes even faster. The bigger pressure race, the better he will go."

Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Storm Boy has been touted as a future superstar stallion after being acquired by the Coolmore operation in February.

Now unbeaten in four career starts, the son of Justify is strongly fancied to maintain his unbeaten record by claiming victory in the Golden Slipper.

The manner of his most recent win was visually eye-catching and left McDonald waxing lyrical about his chances of following up at Rosehill.

"Storm Boy is as good as you get," McDonald added. "He's strong - he knows he's really good. The more you ask him the more he keeps giving.

"You could see him down the middle of the track, he fishtailed a little bit through greenness but there is so much more to come and that is the scary thing about him.

"Fitness-wise he's going to improve so I felt like he levelled out over the last fifty metres. The most impressive thing is I think he's got more to come and more to give."

While Storm Boy will clearly be tough to beat in the Golden Slipper, it would be foolish to underestimate the chances of his main market rival.

Switzerland produced a dazzling turn of foot to extend his unbeaten record in the recent Todman Stakes at Randwick to leave Coolmore with a strong hand in the $5m event.

Trainer Chris Waller won this race with the Coolmore-owned Shinzo last year, so understands what it takes to land the prestigious prize.

Coolmore Australia boss Tom Magnier says he is enthralled at the prospect of seeing two potential superstars face each other later this month.

"Gai and Adrian, and Chris Waller have done a great job with our colts," Magnier said.



"To be fair to Chris he has always said he is a horse that is getting there. He has him picture perfect at the moment - very similar to Shinzo last year.

"If you saw him before in the yard, he looked a million dollars so full credit to Chris and his team. To have two colts like this going into the Golden Slipper is very exciting. It's very hard to split them."

With Waller claiming that the Todman Stakes field was as good as he had seen heading into the Golden Slipper, Storm Boy will need to be at his best to see off his challenge.

Intriguingly, Timeform handed Switzerland a rating of 117 after the victory, one pound ahead of Storm Boy, which makes him the highest rated two-year-old in Australia.

However, Aussie punters believe Storm Boy's win in the Gold Coast Magic Millions in January was more impressive and have been backing him as if defeat is out of the question.