'Community Conversations' to foster open communication across Mid Coast

Midcoast residents are invited to meet with senior council staff and councillors in a series of upcoming informal events.
Taking place from April to June, the Community Conversations program provides an opportunity to meet council staff at a venue near you, receive updates, and ask questions.
The events will also help council staff and councillors better understand the things that matter to you and your community.
Come along to learn about:
Those unable to attend a Community Conversation near them are advised they are free to attend in another location.
Community Conversations will only take place once this year due to the upcoming local government elections.
Dates, times and locations for sessions:
Tuesday, April 16, Killabakh Hall, 1676 Comboyne Road, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Thursday, April 18, Pacific Palms Community Hall, 3957 The Lakes Way, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Wednesday, April 24, Harrington Function Centre, 7 Caledonia Street, 1pm - 2:30pm.
Wednesday, April 24, Wingham Town Hall, 52 Farquhar Street, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Tuesday, April 30, Forster Civic Centre, 4 Lake Road, 1pm - 2:30pm.
Wednesday, May 1, Coopernook School of Arts, 50 Macquarie Street, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Thursday, May 2, Bulahdelah School of Arts, 76 Crawford Street, 2pm - 3:30pm.
Thursday, May 2, Coolongolook Memorial Hall, 19 Midge Street 6pm - 7:30pm.
Tuesday, May 7, Old Bar SLSC, Old Bar Road, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Wednesday, May 15, Halliday's Point, Blackhead SLSC, 1 Main Street, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Thursday, May16, Gloucester Council Chambers, 89 King Street, 2pm - 3:30pm.
Thursday, May 16, Stroud School of Arts, 8 Berkeley Street, 6pm - 7:30pm.
Tuesday, May 21,Taree Universities Campus, 2 Pulteney Street, level 2 (events space), 2pm - 3:30pm.
Thursday, June 6, Hawks Nest Community Hall, 71 Booner Street, 2pm - 3:30pm.
Thursday, June 6, Nabiac Showground Hall, 39 Nabiac Street, 6pm - 7:30pm.
No booking required.
For information visit: haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversationshttps
