Oyster farmers pitch in to clean up Manning River in 'Tide to Tip' event

Local oyster farmers from the Manning River have come together for Tide to Tip; an industry-led clean up event held on Thursday, February 22.
Organised by OceanWatch Australia and now in its fifth year, the program sees oyster growers lead marine debris clean up exercises in estuaries across the state and beyond.
After collection, the waste is sorted and counted using the Australian Marine Debris Database - a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
Since its inception, the Tide to Tip program has resulted in the completion of 73 events with more than 42 tonnes of waste removed from estuaries thanks to the help of 875 volunteers.
It is a great opportunity to do a bit of housekeeping in the river for the oyster industry members and tidy up anything that might have float away.- Manning Valley oyster farmer, Ian Crisp
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for shellfish farmers to give back to estuaries from which their livelihoods depend, but also helps to ensure Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come.
"It is a great opportunity to do a bit of housekeeping in the river for the oyster industry members and tidy up anything that might have float away," Manning River oyster farmer, Ian Crisp said.
"It is also a great chance to catch up with the oyster community and keep the river as clean as possible from any plastics or rubbish that ends up in these waterways."
Partners for the event include local councils, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Landcare NSW, Local Land Services, Clean-up Australia, NSW Farmers Association, and Tangaroa Blue.
This project is supported by OceanWatch Australia through joint funding by the federal and NSW state government's Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program.
