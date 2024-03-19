Teddy bear bees spotted in Old Bar

The teddy bear bee (Amegilla bombiformis), also known as the golden haired mortar bee, is an Australian native bee now being increasingly seen around Old Bar.
They have golden brown colouring and range from 15-20mm in length and are typically a fatter looking bee than European honey bees.
They have dark hairless bands on their abdomen and are covered all over, including legs, in golden brown hairs. They have dark brown wing colour and medium length antennae.
They are solitary bees and feed on pollen and honey from a range of plants.
The male is harmless but the female can sting. The common impacts on their survival are pesticides, climate change and habitat loss. Probably a good insect to have around your garden.
A family fun day at the Old Bar Tavern to raise funds for the family of little Oliver Koch, who was tragically killed in Old Bar in late January, was to have been held last Sunday but, due to inclement weather, was postponed.
A new date for this event has been set for Sunday, April 14 from 1pm to 5pm.
The Heartfit program continues at Banyula Village every Monday from 4pm.
Heartfit is a gentle exercise program suitable for anyone - regardless of fitness level - delivered by an accredited exercise professional, Michelle Georgiou.
It has attracted a regular following with new participants recently attending but there's room for more. You will be most welcome.
Friends from outside the village, men and women, have been attending and usually make up the majority of the participants. Join anytime.
