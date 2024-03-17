Coolongolook man arrested for mid range PCA

A 44-year-old Coolongolook man has been issued a CAN (court attendance notice) to appear before Forster Local Court after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
Just before 7.30pm last Saturday night, March 16 Bulahdelah police patrolling Stroud Street, Bulahdelah stopped a white heavy vehicle for a random breath test (RBT).
The driver returned a positive indication to alcohol, was arrested and taken to Bulahdelah Police Station.
Police will alleged the man returned a mid range PCA reading of 0.113.
He was issued with a CAN to appear before Forster Local Court.
The man's licence was suspended pending the court outcome.
