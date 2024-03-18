Focus on family fun for Wingham Show

Thousands of families came through the Wingham Showground gates for three full days of show events at the 137th Wingham Show.
Held over three days from March 15-17, organisers of the show said this year's focus was on family fun.
"We put on a lot of free activities for all the little ones. We had free face painting we had the Pepparific Parties. group there with shows, we had the free balloons, we had the McDonald's petting farm, a lot of free activities, which all the families really appreciated because we were aware of (financial) restrictions that people have," Wingham Show Society media officer, Elaine Turner said.
Along with a full three days of horse events, the cattle section had a lot of entries as did the hall exhibits.
The dog show on Sunday was well attended with more than 250 entrants, as it was a qualifying event for the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Something new with the rides this year, never seen before at the Wingham Show, was the Ferris wheel.
A big crowd-drawer was the chainsaw racing, the ever-popular woodchopping was back, and the demolition derby wrapped up the show on the Sunday afternoon.
That was pretty wet. But the (drivers) that did enter, they had fun and gave a really good show for everybody," Elaine said.
"A huge thank you to everyone who came along, to support us and have a lot of fun," Wingham Show Society president, Carl Schubert said.
"Thank you to all of you, our loyal patrons, MidCoast Council, the Agricultural Societies Council, the Crown Land Management Wingham Team, Wingham Beef Exports, our incredible stewards, loyal sponsors and the passionate volunteers that have worked tirelessly in bringing our Show back once again for 2024.
"A special mention and a huge thank you must go to my Wingham Show Society Committee members," Carl said.
All money raised from the Wingham Show goes back into organising events for the community, such as rodeos and next year's show.
Long-term volunteer for the Wingham Show, Lola Turner was presented with a Wingham Show Lifetime Membership badge on the weekend of the show, in recognition of more than 30 years of service.
"We thank Lola for her ongoing commitment to our Show Society and we also recognise her well known community involvement, as an honest , hardworking person, who generously gives her time to always offer a helping hand, and is willing to help anyone," Elaine said.
