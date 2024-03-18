Leo's high five as Old Bar upset United in under 17 grand final

AN inspired spell of bowling by Leo Allan helped Old Bar defeat Taree United in the Manning under 17 cricket grand final played at Chatham Park.
Old Bar won the toss and sent United into bat. However, at 3/64 United were poised to post a competitive total.
Allan then bowled Tash Abbott for 3 with the score on 72 and the batting folded, with United all out for 87. Four batters failed to score as Allan finished with the figures of 5/17. Marcus Wright bowled one over to claim 2/1 to wrap up the innings.
Earlier opener Blake Murray scored 26 as did middle order batter Thomas Kennewell. Kalim Mitchell and Sam Eggins gave Old Bar an opening stand of 30, however, they then slumped to be 4/37.
Toby Allan (15 retired) and Jayden Norrie (19 not out) helped steady the run chase and Old Bar lost seven wickets before hitting the winning runs. United bowlers contributed 24 extras to the tally, including 16 wides.
Clae Wilson took 3/2 for United.
United finished the season-proper as minor premiers, winning seven of the 10 games, with three no results. Old Bar were in second spot.
Taree West Heat defeated Taree West Sixers in the under 13 grand final while Taree West downed Great Lakes in the under 15 grand final.
