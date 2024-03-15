End of offshore oil and gas across NSW passed in parliament, protecting oceans

Ocean-lovers and environmentalists across the state can celebrate the end of offshore oil and gas in New South Wales with parliament passing legislation on Thursday, March 14 (2024).
Surfers for Climate is an Australian charity that has been on the front line of gaining bipartisan support to see an end to oil and gas exploration in Australia's oceans.
Surfers for Climate has congratulated the NSW Parliament for protecting Australia's oceans and passing unopposed amendments to legislation that will ban all offshore oil and gas in NSW waters for good, and it is now calling for other states and territories in Australia to follow suit.
The ban is yet another win for bipartisanship on climate policy, following hot on the heels of the Climate Change (Net Zero Future) Bill which passed last year.
Surfers for Climate CEO, Josh Kirkman, said the passed legislation proves the power of state governments to act on the big issues that impact the wider masses.
"As warming ocean temperatures wreak havoc on our marine life and coral reef system, and drive more extreme weather events, it is in all our interests to protect the ocean from the impacts of climate change," Mr Kirkman said.
"What Surfers for Climate wants now is for other states and territories to pay attention to what NSW has achieved and follow its lead."
The legislation stops any operators wishing to explore for oil and gas in Commonwealth waters off the coast of NSW from building infrastructure that enables fossil fuels to be transported through NSW waters to the shore for processing.
"But we still need to know if the Federal Government is going to listen to the people of NSW and stop PEP-11 being approved in Commonwealth waters," Mr Kirkman said.
"We want the Albanese Government and Minister for Resources, Madeleine King, to stop stalling. Draw a line in the sand on all new fossil fuel projects in our oceans for good."
Mr Kirkman says the recent win is a "wonderful moment" for the charity's supporters and communities across NSW who have been calling for years to end new offshore oil and gas.
"Fossil fuels below the sea floor need to stay there. The economic focus, policies and investment should be to take up cheap renewable energy faster, electrify homes to slash energy bills, and bring more jobs to coastal and regional communities."
