Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship available for First Nations creatives

First Nations creatives living in NSW can apply to be considered for the second annual Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship (or "Djuyalgal Scholarship" in the traditional Gathang language of the Worimi people) lLaunched by Faon Magazine and Greater Bank.
Continuing their commitment to fostering creativity, Greater Bank will again provide one exceptional recipient $10,000 to pursue their creative aspirations.
The scholarship not only offers a financial boost for the recipient but also provides all nine finalists across diverse categories, including writing, fashion design, accessory design, art painting, music, dance, digital art, film, and photography, with invaluable mentorship from industry leaders.
This year's mentors include a talented lineup featuring Mitch Tambo (world musician), Samantha Harris (international supermodel), Sidney Saltner (youth program director, Bangarra Dance), Professor Chelsea Watego (author of Another Day in the Colony), Kristy Dickinson (founder of Haus of Dizzy), Stephen Page (director of Spear), Nicole Chaffey (artist and museum gallery director), Travis De Vries (digital artist and illustrator), and Milly Hooper (photographer and exhibitor at Head On Photo Festival).
"This initiative aims to empower Indigenous storytellers in NSW, providing them with the resources and support necessary to contribute their unique perspectives to the creative arts landscape," Faon Magazine's editor-in-chief, Lara Lupish said.
Indigenous individuals who reside in NSW and are 18 years or over are invited to submit their applications online until the deadline on April 18, 2024, with the scholarship recipient to be announced on July 11 during NAIDOC Week.
To commemorate this celebration of Indigenous creativity, a special edition of Faon Magazine will be curated, profiling the outstanding finalists from each category.
For full details regarding submissions, visit Faon Magazine and Greater Bank at www.faconaustralia.com/scholarship and www.greater.com.au respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.