Manning Valley Anglican College celebrates Pi Day in a creative way

Manning Valley Anglican College proudly created the largest human pi symbol ever seen on the Mid Coast to mark International Pi Day.
Inspired by mathematics teacher, Mr Jay Quince, the college celebrated Pi Day with enthusiasm and joy on Tuesday, March 14. Internationally, Pi Day is observed on March 14 as it symbolises the numerical value of pi, 3.14.
Manning Valley Anglican College (MVAC) went all out for Pi Day, hosting various engaging activities such as pie eating contests, pi recitations, and forming a human pi symbol on the senior school oval.
"Mathematics needs to be celebrated, maths is fun!" Mr Quince said.
The pie eating contest, featuring participants like Mrs Nicole Thomas, Mr Jimmy Weeks, and principal Mr Darren Parks, drew a huge crowd and united students from Kindergarten to Year 12 during lunchtime. Oliver Somers of Year 11 was crowned the fastest pie eater, despite Mr Parks' efforts to gain a slight advantage with a one second head start.
While the day was filled with excitement, Mr Quince stressed the significance of celebrating Pi Day to showcase the wonders of mathematics. A memorable moment included "gathering 362 students into a circle with the Pi symbol in the centre," Mr Quince said.
The coveted Pi recital trophy went to Dallas Rogers from Year 10, who impressively recited 230 decimal places of pi. This remarkable achievement has set a high standard for next year's competition.
"It's certainly very important to celebrate maths and its beauty in all forms," MVAC captain, Harrison Thomas said.
