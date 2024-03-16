Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Taree Probus Club welcomes two new members

By Publicity Officer Alan Green
March 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree Probus Club has inducted two new members, Len Grasso and Pat Abdoo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.