Taree Probus Club welcomes two new members

Taree Probus Club has inducted two new members, Len Grasso and Pat Abdoo.
Both spoke briefly of their interest in Probus and said they are looking forward to joining in future activities and hearing from guest speakers. We will hear their life experiences over coming months. Welcome Len and Pat.
At this meeting we heard from our secretary Tony Gates .
Tony spoke on a recent trip with his wife Connie, to visit their son Terry and his partner Cipriana, in the bright lights and casinos of Las Vegas. They visited a different attraction outside "The Strip" each day of their two week stay.
Tony spoke briefly of the strip, as a Casino on every corner, bright lights and people, 600,000 at any one time, the Casinos rake in $2 Million a day, $ 2 Billion a month,
They stayed in a gated complex of 250 units. Tony told members you rarely drive anywhere, you use an Uber App for transport, from your door and back, and no one uses cash, it's all card transaction.
Places visited included Red Rock Canyon, red and orange rock produces the colour; the 20 storey Red Rock Casino, while normal accommodation is limited to three stories; Springs Reserve, a historical showplace of swapping horses of stage coaches; Ethol M Chocolates; a cactus garden; High Roller ferris wheel, with a 45 minute revolution; and a Hop on Hop off Bus to the Mob Museum, a display of Marfia memorabilia.
They went to the Dome Theatre, similar to but not as good as the Imax big screen in Sydney; the Battlefield Museum, a rifle range, with a sniper rifle with a range of 4.5 miles on display; as well as some local family gatherings.
They were there over Christmas, and on Christmas Day, with 250 units, it was as if no one was there. Residents were inside their homes celebrating.
Las Vegas is on the edge of the Nevada Desert and only gets 100 to 150mm of rain annually,
Tony was introduced by Jack May and thanked by Jim Stacey. Thank you Tony for your contribution to the morning's program.
New members would be most welcome to join with us, even share with us your own story. If any retired men are interested they can phone our president Alan on 6553 9298 or our secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details.
