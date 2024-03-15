Works happening on Gloucester Road and The Lakes Way

Motorists are advised to take extra caution when travelling along Gloucester Road in the coming weeks.
MidCoast Council crews will be working to improve drainage, road pavement and will finish off with spray sealing the section of road near Killawarra Station Road.
Work will start Monday, March 18 and is expected to take up to two months to complete, weather permitting.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and traffic control measures in place during this time.
For more information on road works in your area visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges.
Works on The Lakes Way near the Big Buzz Fun Park kicked off on the week beginning March 11, 2024.
Motorists are being warned of possible delays as crews work on restoring a 600 metre section of the road.
Some initial works have already been completed on the site in preparation.
The work was initially set to be undertaken at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 but was put back due to the school holiday period and an expected increase of motorists on the roads.
Crews expect the work to be completed by mid to late April, weather depending.
