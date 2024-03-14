Planned upgrade works at Mt Ganghat to get ready for 5G

Telstra will be working on the mobile base station at Mt Ganghat, near Mount George, preparing the site for the delivery of 5G to bring about an improved network experience in the area.
Mobile coverage will be intermittently disrupted during the upgrade window of Sunday, March 24 to Saturday, March 30. If all goes according to plan and weather permitting the mobile upgrade will be completed on Saturday, March 30.
Telstra mobile customers in the area will receive text messages advising of the upcoming work..
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted.
Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
Regional general manager for Telstra, Michael Marom said while Telstra understands interruptions to services are never ideal, it's critical that these upgrade works are completed.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it is completed, it will mean better mobile services for local residents and travellers," Mr Marom said.
For mobile coverage in the interim, if residents have access to a Wi-Fi signal at home or at work, Telstra encourages residents to activate Wi-Fi calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls.
To find out more google "Telstra Wi-Fi calling" or just search in your settings icon on your phone.
Many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals. However, Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network; it is operated by financial institutions.
Many EFTPOS terminals can also be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN internet connections. Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service.
