Lansdowne community to learn about resilience

Special guest speaker Helen Scarr from Burrell Creek Hall was invited to talk at the Café for a Day event held by the Lansdowne Community Hall committee earlier this week.
Helen spoke on how the Burrell Hall committee were involved in getting their community to come together to establish a system to be ready if and when a future disaster such as bushfires and floods eventuates.
Helen's talk was well received and lots of question were answered.
Helen was asked to speak at the Café for a Day as the Lansdowne Community Hall committee are holding a similar community resilience meeting at the hall on Tuesday evening, March 19 commencing at 6.30pm.
It is hoped at this meeting that our community can discuss ways to work out a strategy so that if we are affected in the future we will be better prepared to handle these situations.
Attending the meeting will be Belinda Wilson, who is the Community Capability Officer for the Mid North Coast, and Maria Frazer, coordination officer for the preparedness and recovery group.
In recent times the Lansdowne community has endured fires, floods and pandemic, with more disasters to come in the future. The Lansdowne Community Hall Committee invites you to a community meeting to discuss what has worked and what has not worked in the previous disasters, and what we can learn from this to be safer in the future.
CRTs (Community-led Resilience Teams) are being formed in villages along the Mid North Coast and on Tuesday, March 19 we will look at Lansdowne forming our own resilience team - what is involved and how it would work.
We would love your ideas for what else we can do as a community supporting each other. As communication is critical. a well-planned network is vital.
Contact: Len, phone 6556 7354, email lenkeogh@yahoo.com.au or Margaret Haddon 6556 7146, email margstime@bigpond.com.
On Easter Saturday, March 30 the Lansdowne Community Hall will he holding their Hall Market.
New stall holder are welcome. Bookings can be made by phoning 6556 7146.
A huge thank you to P and K Water who have kindly donated three portable whiteboards to the Lansdowne Public School, one for each classroom.
This is an amazing and thoughtful gift to the school as those who were at the week three assembly would have seen, they were in desperate need for a new one.
Another thanks go out to Taree Officeworks who heard about this and donated three sets of white board markers, erasers, and accessories for each board.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be running the Easter seafood raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Thursday, March 28. There will be 20 $25 seafood trays, 20 $20 meat trays, five $25 fruit and vegetable trays and the $40 supporter's tray. Tickets go on sale at 5pm and drawn at 7pm.
The fishing club will also be running a second raffle to be drawn on the same night. Prizes include a rod, reel and 500-piece tackle box package, a $100 grocery hamper, a $70 club voucher, a $30 club voucher and two $50 Bunnings vouchers. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and available at the club. Fishing club members will be selling them in the community as well. For more information contact Steve on 0412 124 405 or Jenni on 0431 347 772.
There will also be a children's Easter Egg hunt at 5.30pm.
The next Lansdowne open music day will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 11am until 4pm.
Walk-up artists are most welcome with a backing band provided, barbecue lunch and refreshments available, gold coin entry.
Come along and enjoy a great day of easy to listen to music.
For more information phone Jenni on 0431 347 772.
