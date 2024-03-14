Lansdowne community to learn about resilience

The fishing club will also be running a second raffle to be drawn on the same night. Prizes include a rod, reel and 500-piece tackle box package, a $100 grocery hamper, a $70 club voucher, a $30 club voucher and two $50 Bunnings vouchers. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and available at the club. Fishing club members will be selling them in the community as well. For more information contact Steve on 0412 124 405 or Jenni on 0431 347 772.