Rough seas hinder anglers hoping to head outside

THE rough seas stirred up by the south-easterly winds have limited outside anglers.
Snapper have been boated from the close in grounds as well as a few trag while bonito are still taking surface lures and trolled lures and bait.
No one has got far enough out to see if the mackerel tuna and long tailed tuna are still around.
On the beaches tailor are still biting well on Crowdy north of Abbey's Creek. The fish are mostly chopper-sized with the occasional fish going 1.5kgs.
Bream are becoming more numerous in the lower parts of the estuary and are getting ready to school up and move out to sea to spawn. Night is the best time for big fish.
Flathead are moving up-stream and the better catches are coming from the Lansdowne River, Croki and Dawson River Bridge.
A few luderick are being caught during the day on green weed and catches will improve in the next couple of weeks. Whiting are available in the sand spits in the mouth of the river on yabbies and beach worms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.