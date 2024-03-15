Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

North Coast Bulldogs gear up for Women's Country Championships grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
March 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North Coast Bulldogs face the Western Rams in the 2024 Women's Country Championships grand final. Picture supplied
The North Coast Bulldogs face the Western Rams in the 2024 Women's Country Championships grand final. Picture supplied

The North Coast Bulldogs are on the cusp of glory as they prepare to face the Western Rams in the Women's Country Championships grand final in Woy Woy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.