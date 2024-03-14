Bulls ready to head north for first trial

TAREE City will head to Nambucca Heads for their first rugby league trial of the season on Saturday, March 23.
At this stage this will be the only run the club has before the start of the competition-proper on April 27/28.
"We might try and organise another run, but the season is coming around so quickly,'' club president Nigel Wallis said.
The Bulls report strong numbers for senior grades at training sessions.
"We've had up to 40 there,'' Wallis said.
He added there's solid numbers for the women's league tag although he admits the under 18s are 'a little skinny.'
"We've got 16 or so on our books, but we will be playing a Taree City side in the under 16s this year following an agreement with the Panthers and Red Rovers, so we'll be able to use some of those players,'' Wallis said.
Newcomers this year include five-eighth/halfback Jake Hazard from Port City, who will be linking with his brother, Taree captain-coach Christian Hazard. Utility forward Nick Beacham from Wingham is also on board along with Heath Phillips, a middle forward who played at Orange CYMS last year. However, Phillips is out of the country and may miss early rounds.
Back rower Nathan Napier, a member of Old Bar's premier side last year, has also signed.
Christian Hazard is in the second year of a three year coaching deal. He was troubled by a chronic knee injury for much of last season, but has undergone surgery.
"We expect him to be right for the opening round, he's been in full training and that includes all the contact stuff,'' Wallis said.
Wallis said the playing surface at the Jack Neal Oval is in great condition for the season's kickoff.
