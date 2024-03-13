Manning Base Hospital worst in health district for treatment starting times in ED

Manning Base Hospital has recorded its worst quarterly result for the percentage of patients starting treatment on time in the emergency department since modern records began in 2010.
This result is the worst for all hospitals in the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD), which on average did show improvement, and only one above the worst, Blacktown Hospital, in its peer group (major hospitals in NSW).
Only 43.2 per cent of emergency patients were treated and discharged within four hours - also the worst result on record. While this category has been falling on average within HNELHD, Manning Base Hospital is approximately 12 per cent below that average.
The latest Bureau of Health Information [BHI] data also showed that 70.1 per cent of emergency patients left Manning Base Hospital without or before completing treatment within four hours. This is the third worst result in all major hospitals in NSW, and second worst in HNELHD. However, that percentage is an improvement than in previous years for the hospital.
The median time at Manning Base Hospital between arriving and leaving is 4 hours 36 minutes, up 41 minutes compared to the same quarter in 2022.
The district's chief executive Tracey McCosker said "our dedicated emergency department staff do a fantastic job".
"I want to express my gratitude to our teams providing care to our most sick and vulnerable patients," Ms McCosker said.
"The district has been very successful in its recent recruitment efforts."
Nonetheless, she acknowledged the "strains on our staff".
"I want to reassure the community we are working very hard to bring more people to our regions with generous incentive offers and relocation payments."
Hunter New England Health highlighted a rise of 8.9 per cent in planned surgeries performed during the October to December quarter, with Manning Base having a rise of rise of 12.7 per cent (552 patients) compared to the same quarter in 2022.
Completed non-urgent surgeries at Manning Base rose by 14 per cent to 178.
There were now 22 patients waiting for surgery longer than recommended, compared to 69 patients from the same quarter in 2022.
Semi-urgent patients waiting for surgery fell by 14.4 per cent to 1802.
The data showed 930 patients were on waiting lists for surgery at Manning Base, a fall of 14 per cent on the same quarter in 2022.
Manning Base Hospital's emergency department had 9698 attendances overall, a rise of 4.2 per cent on the same quarter in 2022.
The median times from arrival to departure at the emergency department was 4 hours 36 minutes, with the average for the LHD being 3 hours 30 minutes. The NSW median was 3 hours and 29 minutes.
The percentage of patients leaving ED within four hours was 43.3 per cent, with the average in the LHD being 55.8 per cent.
The percentage of patients starting treatment on time in Hunter emergency departments were at the lowest end, Manning Base Hospital (48.4 per cent), and at the highest Kurri Kurri (92.9 per cent). The result for the total HNELHD was 67.6 per cent. The NSW result was 68.3 per cent.
