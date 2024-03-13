Tinonee Topics: Council pick up has started

This week saw the beginning of the MidCoast Council pick up of excess rubbish for households around the Tinonee streets. A few items I noticed had gone before the trucks came round so guess someone was hoping to make a few extra dollars or repurpose an item they could use a second time around.
It was with sadness that long time residents learnt of the recent passing of former local lady Mrs Judith Doove (nee Gollan) who passed away just a few days short of her 79th birthday. Judith (Judy) was the daughter of the late Jack Gollan and his wife Norma, and a sister to Mrs Margaret Ezzy now of Warrana Place, Taree.
Judith attended Tinonee Public School as a youngster and later Taree High.
Judith is survived by loving husband Tony, her daughter and son in law and two grandchildren.
To the family we extend our sincere condolences on Judith's passing. May she rest in peace.
Popped into the new op shop that has opened on Bent Street, a couple of doors down from the Wingham Services Club which is called "2nd Chance Wares" and met with the owner Steve and his assistant Nicole.
Found a number of interesting items on display and was told that all profits will be going to the Cancer Council the letter of approval is on display) and they have a table especially for those needy folk.
I wished him well and hope it all works out for him.
The P&C will be conducting an Easter Raffle as a fundraiser and this will be drawn just in time for Easter on March 28. There will be a special prize going to the student who sells the most tickets.
The canteen ladies under supervisor Michelle have been helping the students stay cool and hydrated during our warm summer days with some cooling treats such as ice water cups, frozen juice cups and frozen pineapple slices, all great and healthy.
The cross country carnival is to take place in the grounds on Tuesday, March 26, so hopefully it won't be too hot for the competitors.
Congratulations and well done to Preston, Griffin and Declan who tried out for the under 11s Manning rugby league team with Preston making the Manning team.
Braxtyn tried out for the under 12s and he too made the Under 12s Manning team - well done boys.
The next few days will be a busy one with relatives and friends having their birthdays. My late eldest brother Alan would have had his 85th birthday on March 13, and my dad would have had his on March 26.
Coming up on March 16 my dear Aunt Gwen will celebrate another birthday and friend Helen Bennett turns another year older on March 14, cousin Denyse Budd and friend Bev Clancy both enjoy being another year older on Sunday, March 17 - St Patricks Day. To all of them I wish a day of happiness spent with friends and family and may you enjoy many more.
