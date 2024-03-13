Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Tinonee Topics: Council pick up has started

By Pam Muxlow
March 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week saw the beginning of the MidCoast Council pick up of excess rubbish for households around the Tinonee streets. A few items I noticed had gone before the trucks came round so guess someone was hoping to make a few extra dollars or repurpose an item they could use a second time around.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.