Two players ruled out of United's side for Manning cricket grand final

TAREE United will be without two key players and have a third in serious doubt for Saturday's Manning T1 cricket grand final against Wingham at Chatham Park.
United will be going for a third successive premiership after beating Great Lakes in the last two deciders.
However, they'll have to do it without consistent opening bowler Jackson Witts and classy top order batter Dean Mills, who are both unavailable. Adding to the problems is a knee injury sustained by opening batter Matt Collier.
"Matt hurt his knee at soccer training the other week and he's at best, 50/50,'' United captain Josh Ferris said.
"We'll give him until Friday night or even Saturday morning to make the call.''
Ferris said he's unsure at this stage who will open the batting or bowling.
"We've talked about it and we have a few ideas,'' he said.
He said Damon Minett and Tom Burley would be likely to opening the batting should Collier withdraw.
"Damo usually bats three and he's opened plenty of times in the past. If that happens we'll move 'Muz' (Murray McCartney) up to three.
"Tom can bowl a bit of medium pace, so we might look to him, although he's having problems with his shoulder and would prefer to bowl spin,'' Ferris said.
Twins Tyler and Tash Abbott have shared the new ball this season, but Ferris admits he'd rather hold the 17-year-olds back to later in the innings. Both also have a tendency to be wayward.
"We might try something a bit sneaky with the bowling,'' Ferris said.
The Abbotts and top order batter Zane Hopkins will all play in the under 17 grand final on Saturday morning.
"Playing two games won't bother them... they've done it all year, they'd be happy to play three if they had to,'' Ferris said.
Ferris said unless there's some inclement weather around he'll bat if he wins the toss.
"We'll look to score 160 to 180 - that's usually enough these days,'' he said. "But we'll need at least one batter to score 65 to 70 and build the innings around that.''
He said the Chatham Park strip would be a good cricket wicket.
"There's a bit more grass in the outfield than usual, but it's Chatham and you always get good value for shots,'' he said.
Ferris admits it was inevitable United would play Wingham in the grand final as they've dominated the competition.
He said Wingham skipper Dave Rees and experienced middle order batter Ben Cole loom as prize wickets for United, although Cole has just returned from an overseas trip. Rees, he said, has the potential to take the game away from United if he gets going as he scores ruthlessly.
"I think it's going to be a pretty good game,'' he said.
United won last season's game comfortably when firing Great Lakes out cheaply. Ferris expects tomorrow will be a close encounter.
WINGHAM will give veteran all-rounder Mick Stinson until Saturday morning to prove his fitness for that afternoon's Manning T1 cricket grand final against Taree United at Chatham Park.
Stinson had an issue with his hamstring batting in the major semi-final a fortnight ago, retiring hurt just before a storm washed out play. He missed Wingham's comfortable win over Great Lakes in the final last weekend.
However, classy top order batter Ben Cole has recovered from a three week holiday to South America and will take his place.
"Ben arrived home on Monday and he'll be fine,'' Campbell said.
Cole hasn't played for nearly a month.
Campbell confirmed that opening batter Ben Scowen wasn't considered for selection even though he qualified for the game. Scowen's appearances have been limited this season due to work commitments.
United has generally dominated the matches between the sides this season.
"I think we got over them in the first game, but United's been on top since,'' Campbell said.
United was right on top in the major semi before the heavens opened. Wingham were sent into bat and were struggling at 6/84 - effectively seven with Stinson's injury - when the game was abandoned after 30 overs.
Wingham were in early trouble in the final against Great Lakes before captain Dave Rees (56) and his deputy, Hudson Bird (65) combined in an 83 run partnership to swing the game in their favour.
Campbell expects skipper Dave Rees would bat should he win the toss on Saturday.
"To be honest, he hasn't won too many tosses this year, but unless there's a bit of weather around, I think he'd like to bat first,'' he said.
While Wingham is usually a major contender, it has been a few summers since they won a premiership, Campbell said.
"It would be going back to the pre-premier league days,'' Campbell said.
Meanwhile minor premiers Bulahdelah and defending champions Pacific Palms will battle out the T2 grand final at Bulahdelah.
Bulahdelah dominated the season-proper, finishing 14 points clear of second placed Palms. They only lost two games.
Palms qualified for the grand final with a solid win over Old Bar-Eggins in the final last week.
"So we're a bit overdue.''
The match starts at 1pm.
Pacific Palms and Bulahdelah meet in the T2 grand final at Bulahdelah with Taree United and Taree West Sixers to clash in T3 at Cundletown.
