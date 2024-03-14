Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Girl bosses come together for International Women's Day

By Staff Reporters
March 14 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven small businesses run by women came together this International Women's Day to support and encourage each other, and along the way, provide some beauty for local women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.