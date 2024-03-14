Girl bosses come together for International Women's Day

Seven small businesses run by women came together this International Women's Day to support and encourage each other, and along the way, provide some beauty for local women.
On Saturday, March 9 the owners of Danni Harrison Photography, Bored Mumma Bakin' and Events, Coffee On The Keys, Hayley's Cake House, Belbora Fresh Flowers and flora adora, came together at Danni Harrison Photography to provide their heart-felt services.
"We are all women in business, mums in business and our values align to support and encourage each other," organiser Maddison Barber of Get It Girl Networking said.
"We collaborated with small businesses locally to put together something that our area hasn't seen before; this was the perfect opportunity for women to showcase the feminine energy, to be proud, and to be vulnerable in a beautiful environment."
The collaboration between the businesses saw fresh coffee and sweet treats made available, with bunches of flowers and a balloon display, with a stunning fresh flower display as a backdrop for photographs for Danni Harrison Photography for photo shoots.
Another additional 15 businesses also supported the day by having images taken for their business profiles.
