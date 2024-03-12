New lights in place for fields at Taree's Omaru Park

TAREE Wildcats footballers will see the light this season.
This follows the upgrading of the lighting system at the club's Omaru Park headquarters. Work started this week.
This is part of a plan that was instigated five years ago, secretary Michael Wallace said.
The plan revolved around player engagement, coach improvement and infrastructure improvement.
Mr Wallace said the committee came to realise they were in the customer service business and the better the service, the more likely players are to be engaged and continue with the club.
"Basic communication, transparency and desire to be better goes a long way and now player numbers are up more than 30 per cent,'' he said.
On the infrastructure front the club had several plans including:
"The fields are in the best condition they have ever been," he said.
"My son and I are constantly mowing and watering when needed.
"The mowing is around 10 hours a week alone. The mowing makes the grass stronger and makes fields playable most of the time.
"In the wet season we hosted games for almost every other club where in the past Omaru Park was one of the first grounds closed.''
The club lobbied federal, state and local governments and has had significant success there too. The renovated clubhouse opened at the start of the 2023 season. Right now new field lighting is being installed.
Mr Wallace said one field will be at 200 lux, a second at 100 lux and two others at 75 lux.
"This contrasts to the one 50 lux field we had when the lights actually turned on,'' he said.
"The additional lights will aid with games and training space and also allow the club's successful Summer 6s competition to be run more efficiently and continue to grow.''
Mr Wallace pointed out that between the club house and the lights, the Wildcats made their own contribution of around $135,000. He said it was important for clubs to generate surplus cash flows and for football to generate capital to help apply for match government grants.
"Without our own funds and those of the football community, none of these projects would have come to fruition,'' he added.
Mr Wallace said that improving the level of coaching was extremely important. To this end, the club encourages its coaches to complete accreditation and helps fund them.
He said the club has the most Professional C Licence holders of any club in the area.
Mr Wallace noted that while the club is very much self sufficient. any assistance from MidCoast Council is much appreciated.
"It was encouraging to see in last week's Times where Cr Jeremy Miller acknowledged our efforts in fund raising and self-sufficiency at the last council meeting,'' he said.
"Our club's only concern is that we continue to invest in the facility for our future and have lobbied council for longer term tenure which has in the past been promised.''
