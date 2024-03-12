Taree trio through to national athletic championships

THREE Taree athletics Club have qualified for the Australian championships to be held in Adelaide next month.
This follows the NSW Junior Championships held in Sydney. This is a qualifying event for the Australian titles.
Jeremy Ussher, 17, will contest four events at the nationals, the men's U20 para 100m, 200m 400m and 800m. He won gold medals in the 400m and 800m, and silvers in the 100m and 200m, cementing his spot at Adelaide.
Ivy Hoadley, 14, has also earned her place in the Australian championships, winning the U15 women's javelin event with a throw of 34.59m.
Ivy threw more than three metres further than her personal best, with this being only the third time she has competed with a 500g weight javelin. She also qualified in the 90m hurdles, with her fourth place time meeting the qualifying standards for the nationals.
Lillian Bennett, 15, achieved top 10 places in both of her events, finishing sixth in the U16 women's 3000m and ninth in the 1500m, with personal best times. This is Lilly's first season of athletics and she is hot on the heels of some of the state's top distance runners.
Taree Athletics Club will wrap up the athletics season in the coming weeks with the Little Athletics State Championships to be held in Sydney on March 22-24.
A total of 29 athletes will compete across 60 events in what is believed to be the largest Taree contingent to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.