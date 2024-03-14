Taree View Club celebrates International Women's Day

Members of the Taree VIEW Club came together on Tuesday, March 12 to celebrate International Women's Day.
The event was held at The Grill in Taree to enjoy lunch and listen to guest speaker, Clare Brennan, centre director for the recently completed First Steps Count Child and Community Centre.
Taree VIEW Club president said Clare's talk was so interesting the participants now want to visit First Steps Count to see it for themselves.
"It was lovely; a beautiful meal, The Grill couldn't do enough for us," Margaret said.
Taree VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area.
VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family.
The Taree club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 10.30am at Club Taree.
For more information phone Margaret on 0448 561 110 or email bmcarey215@gmail.com.
