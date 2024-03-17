Manning River Times
Significant milestone for historic Cundletown building

March 18 2024 - 8:00am
Cundletown Soldiers Memorial Hall/Cundletown Museum is turning 100 years old later this year and plans are in full swing to celebrate this significant milestone.

