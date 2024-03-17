Significant milestone for historic Cundletown building

Cundletown Soldiers Memorial Hall/Cundletown Museum is turning 100 years old later this year and plans are in full swing to celebrate this significant milestone.
The official date of the centenary is October 18, however, celebrations will take place on Saturday, October 19.
If only walls could speak, what a story this structure would have to tell. The building has certainly seen many changes in its lifetime.
It was first built as a School of Arts and Soldiers Memorial Hall, hosting many functions such as flower shows, debutante balls, film evenings, school functions and dances.
The floor was reported as being one of the best in the district for dances. In the 1930s, groups of young people used to walk from Taree to Cundletown to attend these.
Over time, however, it fell into some disrepair and was used as a storage area for furniture until the 1970s.
Recognising the building as a community asset, the Cundletown Apex Club stepped in, doing much needed refurbishments. They replaced the windows, poured a new floor in the supper area, and installed toilets, which were connected to the newly completed sewage system in the town.
For the next 40 or so years, it was utilised for dance classes, Sunday school and private hiring for functions and groups.
Due to increasing difficulties associated with hiring, damage, and lack of consistent patronage, the hall again became run down, with no funds available for repairs.
In 2012, after consultation with the people of Cundletown to determine if they were supportive of changes, the Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society and Cundletown Museum stepped in as custodians and took over running the building, locating the Cundletown Museum in its space. This has continued to the present time, with the building and surroundings being kept in good order.
Currently, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson is searching to find out if the silver trowel presented to Roy S Vincent at the laying of the foundation stone on October 18, 1924, is still in existence, and hopes to have it returned to the museum for safekeeping. Mr Vincent was the member for the area at the time and later Minister for Forestry, having Vincent Lookout names after him.
The full extent of the celebrations are yet to be finalised, but it is hoped that part of these will be the laying of another 100 year foundation stone adjacent to the original one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.