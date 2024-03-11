A memorable experience - the NRL season opener in Las Vegas

LIKE many great ideas, all this started from a conversation in a pub.
This was moments after the NRL last year announced the plan to conduct an historic season opener in Las Vegas featuring four clubs.
"We should go to that,'' it was suggested.
From there the idea mushroomed and soon enough nine fellow travellers were signed up for the trip to the US. They were Tim Dignam (captain-coach), Anthony 'Mango' Hogan, Jon Hopkins, Steve Hutchen, John Lawrence, Brad 'Choppy' McLaughlin, Richard O'Neill, Murray Nelson and this writer.
A campaign of just under two weeks was planned, taking in LA, Las Vegas and returning via Honolulu. Details of the expedition were expertly handled by Tracey Skinner at TS Travel in Wingham and on Monday, February 26, we set off for LA.
WHILE watching the NRL double header featuring Manly and Souths followed by the Mighty Roosters and Brisbane at the magnificent Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the obvious attraction, another sporting highlight presented itself while we were in LA.
Purchasing tickets for the LA Lakers/LA Clippers NBL clash at Staples Center wasn't as easy as turning up and paying money. There was an app to be downloaded which was complicated enough (way too complicated for this writer) and that was after negotiating an Uber trip with a loony MAGA supporter who was the driver.
Still, it was all worth it by the time the final whistle was blown, for we were able to see the great Lebron James in action for the Lakers. He contributed a game high 38 points as the Lakes recovered from a 21 point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 116-112 in front of a packed house.
It was a pleasure to watch basketball royalty in action and one that was unexpected.
The flight from LA to Vegas was less than an hour and our accommodation overlooked Allegiant Stadium. We arrived on the Thursday, in time to attend the NRL season launch at Fremont Street, where a crowd of 5000 mostly Australians was packed.
Players from all four teams were introduced to the crowd and mingled with fans. Taree's NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell proved to be among the most popular.
There was still a bit of time before game day, however, finding something to do in Vegas is never a problem.
It was the night before the match that members of our group happened upon NRL chairman Peter V'Landys. Jon Hopkins had met him previously through his late father, Don, a former doyen of the Taree-Wingham Race Club and country racing.
V'Landys knows his stuff, describing Don as 'a legend of racing,' then surprised by asking Jon if he still had his own dry cleaning business (he does). Jon hadn't spoken to the NRL chief for a decade and admitted to being amazed he still remembered his occupation.
So to game day and as our group was undergoing last minute preparations at our Casino, we bumped into a group of fellow travellers from Gloucester, Col Hebblewhile, George Wisemantle, Brian Holstein, Beau Hebblewhite and Bruce Wilson, Col possibly winning the South Sydney Fashion Statement Award for his striking, Rabbitohs-themed outfit.
Vegas was lashed by cyclonic winds on game day, making the trek to the stadium a touch tricky. But inside the climate controlled stadium was another world. Just a few weeks before the Super Bowl was played there and it was nothing like we've ever seen before. There was also no great drama with getting to the food outlets or the bar and prices were reasonable compared to what we have to fork out in Australia for major sporting events.
A crowd of just under 41,000 turned out. All flights into Vegas that day were canned due to the high winds, so that probably stopped a couple of thousand others from getting there.
Both games, considering they were the first of the season, were outstanding and the atmosphere was extraordinary. The fact that the Roosters thrashed the Broncos 20-10 made it even sweeter, with Victor Radley scoring the final try just in front of us. Boyd Cordner is on the Roosters training staff this year and was a regular on the field relaying messages. He performed a similar albeit voluntary role for the Old Bar Pirates a week later in games against Central Newcastle at Old Bar.
The Australian presence in Sin City was significant.
"Seen a lot of you Aussies here for the rugby,'' a cab driver said to us the next day.
"You guys sure enjoy a good time.''
While Australians made up the vast majority of the crowd, there was a scattering of locals there. One we spoke to played rugby and has always been keen to see a league game played live.
"I've watched it a couple of times on TV. It looks awesome,'' he said.
This writer was sitting at a bar wearing our Roosters cap the following day.
"Your chooks had a great win last night,'' an American and fellow imbiber said.
He's been a regular visitor to these shores over the years and as such had seen NRL games on television.
"They were two great games,'' he said.
"What amazes me is that the players who do the OFFence also have to do the DEfence. It's much different to our football. Everything is so much quicker.''
He was interested to learn that the NRL will be going to Vegas for the next five years and promised to return as often as possible.
"My wife loves it as well,'' he said.
However, AFL didn't get his vote of approval. He also caught a couple of matches on telly while over here.
"Too much kicking and too hard to understand,'' he said.
The whole tour was a memorable experience (we also saw a performance of the Cirque Du Soleil while in Vegas). None of our group will be back in 2025, but some are making plans to return sometime in the next five years, depending on the clubs involved.
It's amazing what can eventuate from a conversation in a pub. Now, we suppose it's back to work.
