Your guide to events across the valley

The 57th Taree and District Eisteddfod begins on April 23 with the vocal section, and the public is invited to attend any sessions. Session Tickets can be purchased on the day at the Manning Entertainment Centre. Group dance weekend tickets and Grand Concert tickets are sold online with dates yet to be announced. Volunteers to help out at any of the sections are always welcome. Contact the secretary by email at tdessecretary@outlook.com for further information. Follow the Eisteddfod on their Facebook page or website for all up to date information.