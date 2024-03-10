Your guide to events across the valley

Markets Guide
March
Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday March 17 from 8.30am.
NSW Seniors Festival
March 11-24
MidCoast Council has a jam-packed program of events for the largest celebration for seniors in the southern hemisphere. Learn creative pursuits such as photography on phones, creating with colour pencils, macrame, watercolour painting, tie-dyeing, koala felting, pottery and collage art. Get physical with introductions to ballroom or jazz dancing, walking and chair yoga. Learn about koalas, bees and their biology, permaculture and becoming a dementia friend. Discuss philosophy, play bingo, see a movie, or attend concerts. Most events are taking place at libraries across the Mid Coast.
Wingham Show
March 15-17
Wingham Showground. Gates open 6am daily. Enjoy the always popular country show events, displays, sideshows and rides. Includes Demo Deby from 3pm on Sunday and three days of horse events.
Gloucester Show
March 22-23
Gloucester showground. for more information visit gloucestershow.weebly.com.
Stratford Bush Dance
April 6
The Stratford Bush Dance features a live band with dance caller. Tickets available at the Gloucester Visitor Information Centre. Any profits will be donated to local cancer support groups.
Taree Eisteddfod
April 23 to June
The 57th Taree and District Eisteddfod begins on April 23 with the vocal section, and the public is invited to attend any sessions. Session Tickets can be purchased on the day at the Manning Entertainment Centre. Group dance weekend tickets and Grand Concert tickets are sold online with dates yet to be announced. Volunteers to help out at any of the sections are always welcome. Contact the secretary by email at tdessecretary@outlook.com for further information. Follow the Eisteddfod on their Facebook page or website for all up to date information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.