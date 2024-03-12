Movement on Old Bar Park redevelopment

MidCoast Council's Craig Lufft, senior landscape architect, recently met with some members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch to provide information on the progress with the redevelopment of the Old Bar Reserve, from between the SLSC and caravan park to Ungala Road and including the playing fields.
The sub-branch was keen to be informed at an early stage as it is planning to establish a permanent war memorial in a large public area that is available for viewing and able to host major commemorations such as Anzac Day, Remembrance Day and others.
In years gone by, these events were held at the soldiers' memorial hall and Club Old Bar but the crowds have grown to such numbers as to make these venues unsafe and impractical.
Following finalisation of a draft plan, community consultation will take place from April 22 to May 27 with the plan on display.
Final adoption of an approved plan is set for June 26. It is likely to be some years before commencement of any work as council has to secure funding before proceeding.
Similarly, the RSL Sub-branch has to settle on a plan for a memorial and also secure funding.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch is hosting a sport and recreation event on May 26 at Club Old Bar.
This will be a putt putt golf challenge.
The event is open to RSL and auxiliary members, serving members, the wider veteran community, and their families, commencing at noon with a light lunch provided. RSVP by May 12 for catering.
Other events are being organised by neighbouring sub-branches and some Old Bar members will no doubt be participating:
Lower North Coast District Council is planning a SAFE Talk session at Taree wellbeing centre in June (TBC). This is similar to ASSIST training (suicide prevention planning) and will be offered to sub-branches.
The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association will hold its first business lunch next Thursday, March 21 at Flow Bar.
Any business operators, whether members or not, are encouraged to attend. This will be a forum for providing information to members, including membership packs and as a fundraiser for the association.
Make an unusual type of mosaic with Jan. In the past, we've made and enjoyed traditional mosaics, however our next class, March 20, uses completely dry eggshells. Bring dry eggshells (membranes removed), item to be covered, liquid glue, paintbrush, craft kit, etc.
This is a two-session class and will be completed on April 3. We then go into recess for the school holidays. Further information available by phoning 0415 785 608.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.