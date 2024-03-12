Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Movement on Old Bar Park redevelopment

By Ian Dimmock
March 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council's Craig Lufft, senior landscape architect, recently met with some members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch to provide information on the progress with the redevelopment of the Old Bar Reserve, from between the SLSC and caravan park to Ungala Road and including the playing fields.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.