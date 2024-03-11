Taree United and Wingham to play in Manning T1 cricket grand final

IT'S been fairly obvious since the first ball of the 2023/24 Manning T1 cricket season that Taree United would play Wingham in the grand final.
And that's the case after Wingham swept aside Great Lakes in the final to secure a berth in Saturday's decider against United at Chatham Park.
United had the upper hand in the major semi against Wingham before rain washed out play. As minor premier, United moved straight through to Saturday's fixture.
Wingham won the toss against Great Lakes but struck early problems when they crashed to be 3/17. Youngster Daniel Hitchings was the destroyer, claiming the wickets of Ryan Morris (3), Ryan McDermott (0) and Nick Beacham (10).
However, skipper Dave Rees and his deputy, Hudson Bird combined in an 83 run partnership that was match defining.
Rees was typically aggressive, smashing three boundaries and two sixes in his 56 from 64 balls. Bird was more patient. He saw out 92 deliveries, hitting three boundaries in his innings of 65, the game's high score.
Bird and Anish vinju Arulmony (16) then put on a further 50 runs to take Wingham to 5/153 and they eventually batted out the 40 overs to score 8/182.
Hitchings finished with 4/22 - his best figures in T1. He made his debut earlier in the season.
Riley Webster claimed 2/33.
Great Lakes made a reasonable start and when Liam Simpson was dismissed the Dolphins were 2/44. However, the middle order faulted and they were soon in trouble at 7/100 before finally being bowled out for 112. Opener Brandon Townsend top scored with 36 but Sam Hull's 18 was the next best.
Wingham's attack was consistent, with Rees (3/18) in a double all-round double and Anish vinju Arulmony (3/13) the most successful. Steve Allwood took 2/27.
MINOR premiers Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms will clash in the T2 grand final for the second successive year.
Palms eliminated Old Bar-Eggins in the final. Old Bar batted first and made 115, with Anthony Turner top scoring with 35. Ben Jones was the most successful bowler with 3/17.
Palms lost four wickets in the run chase and never really looked in danger. Simon Strutt top scored with 35.
The T3 grand final will be between Taree United and Taree West Strikers.
Strikers upset Old Bar Tavern by one wicket in a thriller at Old Bar.
The home side batted first after being sent in a crashed to be all out for 101. Ethan Sheather contributed 50 of the runs.
Youngster Gus Loretan tore through the batting to claim 4/16 for Taree West. Kit Hardy finished with 2/22.
Lewis McDonald and Luke McLeod seemingly set Stickers on the path for a comfortable win with an opening partnership of 41.
However, McLeod was run out for 10 and Taree West was soon in trouble. Keir McSkimming (4/18) and Sheather (2/22) ripped through the batting to leave Strikers at 9/98. Last batter in Ben Randle stayed with Mitchell Handsaker (4) as Taree West scored the required runs to secure a grand final berth.
Earlier McDonald top scored with 45. He was the sixth batter dismissed and hit four boundaries in a 72 run stay at the crease. Kit Hardy made an important 15.
