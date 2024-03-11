Good time had by all at 'fabulous' Wallamba District Show

The weather was perfect, the crowds came in droves, and organisers are more than happy with how the 2024 Wallamba District Show unfolded.
"It was excellent. The demolition derby was a major success. The little mini mowers we had were well received by everybody. We had no issues, no problems. The crowd was good. It was great!" said Carol Baines, Wallamba District A&H Association secretary said.
The only fly in the ointment was the dodgems, always a crowd favourite. They were missing as they had broken down at the Newcastle Show the weekend before and were in for repairs.
According to Carol, there were record entries in the poultry section as well as the hall exhibits. As there was also in the pygmy goats section - so much so there may be a separate section added for pygmy goats next year.
Some differences the organisers made this year was to put food trucks in a u-shape, with tables and chairs in the middle, under the shade.
"That went down a treat," Carol said.
"There were minor adjustments that we made, but we've got big results from them."
When pressed, Carol said her highlight for the day was the Black Magic Big Band.
"Everybody commented on what a wonderful group to heaven as musicians." she said.
Carol particularly wanted to congratulate the team who put the show together.
"Our big thing for us is the people that come to the show the animals and the people are safe. That's our objective," she said.
"And if we can walk away without any problems or issues, then I think we've done our job and we entertained them as well."
