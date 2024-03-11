Drumming and singing bowls: not your average International Women's Day event

Taree Quota Club's 2024 International Women's Day event provided some new experiences for many, if not most, of the guests who attended the breakfast event at Wingham Memorial Services Club.
Harmony in Rhythm: Empowering Women through Sound introduced participants to the world of meditation, drumming, and singing bowls.
"It was something really different for International Women's Day," said Quota member, Trish Webber.
"It was a bit of a hands on thing because of the drumming and singing and that sort of thing, whereas normally you just go and sit and listen to somebody talking."
Meditation can be quite a confronting and challenging thing to people who have never been exposed to it, so those who were uncomfortable with the idea did not have to take part.
Instead, they were invited to watch what Megan Baker from Inner World Village was doing with the instruments she was using during the session, such as the singing bowls.
The event took place at The Parkview, a smaller function room, however it was full with more than 50 participants.
"It was a beautiful, intimate number. In the past we've had a lot more probably 80 or 100 sometimes, but this was beautiful because of it."
Trish said the event was not the usual fundraiser for Quota; the small price of the tickets was to cover the food only.
"It was a service to the women in the community," she said.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Quota event without a raffle or two, as something "on the side" of the purpose of the event, with money from the raffles being given to Matt Zarb for the Australian Children's Music Foundation.
Lucky spot prizes of vouchers were generously donated by Jules of Heart Oils and Beauty.
