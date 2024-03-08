Three charged after theft from commercial premises at Taree

Three people have been charged following a break and enter in Elizabeth Avenue, Taree last month.
On February 12, 2024 police were notified of a break and enter office at a business premises on Elizabeth Avenue, where more than $25,000 of copper wiring was stolen.
An investigation was commenced by officers attached to the Manning/Great Lakes Proactive Crime Team and has lead to the arrest of three persons allegedly involved in the theft.
A 42 year old man from Taree was charged on March 6 with aggravated break, enter and steal and will appear before Taree Local Court.
A 49 year old man from Taree was charged with goods in custody and dealing with the proceeds of crime, and a 54 year old man, also from Taree, was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, to appear before Taree Local Court.
