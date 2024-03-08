Manning River Times
Tractor stolen from Burrell Creek property

By Staff Reporters
March 8 2024 - 3:11pm
Manning Great Lakes Police are appealing for information following the theft of a Kubota tractor from a Burrell Creek property between 6pm Monday, March 4 and 8am Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

