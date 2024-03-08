Tractor stolen from Burrell Creek property

Manning Great Lakes Police are appealing for information following the theft of a Kubota tractor from a Burrell Creek property between 6pm Monday, March 4 and 8am Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
The tractor is a M135GX and is orange in colour. It is fitted with a Norm Dozer Blade and has a damaged PTO drive coupling. Part of the slasher drive shaft may still be fitted.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Taree Police on 02 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.