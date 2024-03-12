It's time to get ready for the 57th Taree and District Eisteddfod

The Taree and District Eisteddfod continues its long history of fostering the performing arts in the region with the 57th Eisteddfod in 2024.
The Eisteddfod begins on April 23 with the vocal section, and the public is invited to attend any sessions.
Session Tickets can be purchased on the day at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Group dance weekend tickets and Grand Concert tickets are sold online with dates yet to be announced.
This year's Grand Concert will highlight a variety of performances by soloists and groups from every section of the Eisteddfod and special award winners will be announced.
The Taree and District Eisteddfod Society committee has been busy welcoming new section co-ordinators and new sponsorships.
"We thank all of our sponsors, families and entrants for their continued support," a spokesperson said.
Volunteers to help out at any of the sections are always welcome. Contact the secretary by email at tdessecretary@outlook.com for further information.
Follow the Eisteddfod on their Facebook page or website for all up to date information.
