A gift for foster kids from a 10-year-old boy and Walcha Rotary

Children and young people living in out-of-home care (OOHC) programs in Taree, Kempsey and other areas in the Mid North Coast and New England Tablelands are receiving something to make life a little more comfortable for them.
When life can sometimes be filled with uncertainty and challenges, it's acts of kindness and compassion that can bring the most comfort and joy to those who need it most.
A recent initiative supported by the Walcha Rotary Club, in partnership with a young visionary named Simon, has quickly become a valued and generous gift for children experiencing the upheaval of entering foster care.
This project, known as Simon's Just 4 U Backpacks, has reached a new milestone, delivering 86 backpacks to the various locations filled with essential items to the Pathfinders' OOHC program.
The backpacks contain basic necessities and comforting items for children. Among these are pyjamas, toiletries, underwear, socks, a cool t-shirt, shorts, a drink bottle, colouring pencils, engaging books, and a soft, cuddly toy.
These items, simple in nature, carry an immense weight of support and love, aiming to ease the transition for children during a turbulent time in their lives.
Simon's Just 4 U Backpacks came about from the empathy and concern of a young boy from Walcha, Simon, who, at just eight years old, sought to make a difference in the lives of children entering care.
Witnessing the challenges faced by these children through his parents, who are carers, Simon recognised the profound impact that having personal possessions could have during such a vulnerable time.
His birthday wish in 2020 to gift backpacks to children in need has since evolved and gained further support from his community.
The simple gesture of receiving a backpack filled with personal items can profoundly affect a child's self-esteem and resilience. It serves as a powerful reminder that they are valued, loved, and supported by their community. Such acts of kindness can empower these children, improve their mental health, and offer a glimmer of hope during difficult times.
The Rotary Club of Walcha has been instrumental in bringing Simon's vision to life, supporting the initiative through fundraising efforts such as barbecues and raffle ticket sales.
To date, around 500 backpacks have been lovingly packed and delivered across the New England and North West areas, a testament to the community's dedication and generosity.
The continuation of Simon's Just 4 U Backpacks relies on ongoing support and donations. If you wish to contribute or learn more, please visit the Walcha Rotary Club's website at www.walcharotary.org.au.
Your support can help ensure that this beautiful project keeps bringing smiles to children's faces for years to come.
