MidCoast Council mowing crews battling weather challenges

With more than 2000 hectares of public space to mow it's no wonder the current conditions are proving to be challenging for MidCoast Council mowing crews.
The recent heat and rain have resulted in constant grass growth across sporting fields, parks and reserves.
One team leader, Lee Kavanagh, who has been on the job for 28 years said the growth was as quick as he had ever witnessed.
"It's not just the growth though that's causing problems it's the timing of the rain which has had a big impact as well," Mr Kavanagh said.
"There's been times we get a massive downpour and then nothing for three or four days and as it is about to dry out we get some follow up rain," he said.
"It makes it difficult and means we can't get our equipment out onto the fields because they just become bogged."
Council manages an area of more than 6000 hectares of open space.
Sports fields account for 544 hectares which require weekly mowing.
Many sporting groups support the council mowing crews by mowing their own fields.
Around 1500ha is made up of parks, community use and foreshore reserves and these are on a 21 day mowing cycle.
"We just want the community to know that we are out there working as hard as possible to keep on top of it," Mr Kavanagh said.
