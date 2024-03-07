Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Training greyhounds is in Sharon Grey's blood

By Michael Cowley
March 8 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a few decades in the sport, Sharon Grey is one of the more experienced female trainers, but she openly admits that when she and her husband Tony put a lead on their first greyhound, they "really had no clue".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.