Outside fishing on the improve

Outside fishing has improved during the past week.
Good catches of flathead have been made on the southern grounds while snapper have been taken from the close-in grounds to the north.
There are still plenty of bonito and a few mackerel tuna and longtail tuna to be caught.
On the beach tailor are still on the bite, the occasional good fish of 2kg being landed.
A few salmon have also shown up.
Flathead are back on the bite in the estuary as well as whiting on the sand spits. Beach worms and yabbies are the best bait for the whiting.
Good bream can be caught at night on the river wall and also the spur wall at Manning Point.
Luderick are being taken at night on yabbies but are not taking green weed during the day.
