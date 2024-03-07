4 Voices charity van visiting Port Macquarie in birthday campaign

Charity organisation, 4 Voices, celebrates its fourth birthday on the road in a 40 Towns, 4000 Connections campaign aimed to broaden its network and raise awareness of female homelessness.
Visiting 40 towns between Brisbane and Sydney connecting women and girls, Team Hope's van will be in Taree on March 11.
The founder and CEO of 4 Voices, Jo Westh, says there is a need to address the impact of social and digital isolation, domestic and family violence, and homelessness of struggling women and girls.
"I'm all about helping people find their voice, that is the whole purpose of the name," Ms Westh said.
"To empower women to back themselves, to stand up and say that this is what I want and this is how I want to be treated."
After spending time at Orange Sky Laundry, Ms Westh understood how powerful a conversation can be for someone who is going through hardship.
She said when she researched homelessness in Australia she discovered women and girls make up 44 per cent of the homeless and two thirds are homeless because they have fled domestic violence.
"You start to think about how scared somebody has to be to take their chances living out on the street rather than spending more time with an abusive partner."
4 Voices shares its birthday with International Women's Day on March 8 and is celebrating by starting its campaign on March 9 and continuing until the 17th. On March 11, the 4 Voices van will be at Catholic Care car park, 32-34 Pulteney Street, Taree; and the car park of the Manning Mall shopping centre, 81 Manning Street.
Currently, 4 Voices has four vans that frequent areas around Sydney and Brisbane. The vans are equipped with wifi, mobile phones, laptops, computers, printers, scanners and copiers.
"We hit the roads everyday in our vans to help people in need, to help people who are homeless, are escaping domestic violence or who are just doing it tough," Ms Westh said.
The vans and volunteers provide phone support, access to technology, assistance in life skills and connection to referral services.
Since 4 Voices started, more than 4000 girls and women have been helped.
"We have done a lot in four years and we want to do more, and the only way we can help more is by getting out there and spreading awareness."
The team wishes to expand its reach and invites women to connect while they visit the 40 rural towns and raise $40,000.
To stay updated on the vans location or find out more about donating or volunteering visit 4 Voices on Facebook.
