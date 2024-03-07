Fire permits reminder from Coopernook RFS

Coopernook Rural Volunteer Fire Brigade has issued a reminder on its Facebook page about fire permits which end on March 31 at midnight.
"Please remember that while a permit won't be needed, it is still a requirement that you let your local fire control know of your intention to burn through the app the same way you do with a permit, just no permit number required. Hope this will help for advice through the winter period, thanks kindly for reading."
Results from the Lansdowne Fishing Club's outing held over the last weekend.
Jolene Minett caught six fish with a total weight of 4.358kg. Her largest, a bonito weighed 1.25kg, her largest sergeant baker weighed 1.522kg, largest snapper weighed 0.702kg, largest rock cod weighed 0.612kg and the largest flathead weighed 0.282kg.
Philip Minett caught four fish with a total weight of 2.098kg. His largest tailor weighed 0.842kg and largest teraglin weighed 0.658kg.
Ann Fish caught three fish with a total weight of 3.021kg. Her largest flathead weighed 2.012kg and largest snapper weighed 0.548kg.
Steve Nicholson caught two fish with a total weight of 1.418kg. His largest pearl perch weighed 1.046kg.
Next Sunday, March 10 is the fishing club's afternoon meeting following the meat raffles at 2pm at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
Coopernook Public School will hold its Cross-Country events today, Friday, March 8 with the first race being the juniors (8/9/10 year olds), then juveniles (5/6/7-year-olds) and ending with their seniors (11/12-year-olds).
The school's wonderful P and C will be holding a barbecue for everyone at the end of cross country.
And if that is not enough, stick around for the assembly at 1.30pm. Parents are welcome from 11.30.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee has another amazing musical act booked for the hall on Friday evening, March 15, commencing at 7pm.
The White Mountaineers are from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Martha Spencer and Jackson Cunningham have been touring together for many years throughout the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. They have stunned and delighted audiences with their performance of American mountain music, song and dance.
They are skilled multi-instrumentalists - Jackson on guitar, mandolin and banjo, and Martha on fiddle, guitar, banjo, and double bass. They are both strong vocal performers, whose close harmonies are indicative of the old-time and bluegrass traditions from which they draw their repertoire.
In addition to being a talented musician and singer, Martha is also an exceptional dancer and teacher of the art of Appalachian dance, while Jackson is a highly skilled luthier, with his beautiful hand-crafted fiddles and guitars in high demand.
Refreshments will be available but feel free to take along your own nibbles and drinks.
