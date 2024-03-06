Manning River Times
Cundletown interchange works nearing completion

By Staff Reporters
March 6 2024 - 12:00pm
Work on the final stage of the Pacific Highway interchange at Cundletown is scheduled to start on Monday, March 18, 2024.

