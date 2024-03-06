Cundletown interchange works nearing completion

Work on the final stage of the Pacific Highway interchange at Cundletown is scheduled to start on Monday, March 18, 2024.
The upcoming phase of this project will focus on the installation of new street lighting along the northbound on and off ramps to Princes Street from the Pacific Highway.
The upcoming works at the Cundletown Interchange will be conducted between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, over a period of six weeks, weather permitting.
Residents and commuters should expect to encounter workers and vehicles, traffic controllers, signage, as well as road shoulder closures and reduced 60km/hr speed limits during work hours.
Measures such as fencing for safety and security and minimising noise from machinery and equipment will be implemented to manage the impacts on residents and the environment.
Transport for NSW assures the community that efforts will be made to avoid any potential disruptions.
This marks the final stage of the interchange upgrade, following the completion of major works in May 2023.
"The final stage of this project will not only enhance the driving experience for locals, but also contribute to the overall safety of all road users," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
The $12.3 million project was funded jointly by the Australian and NSW governments through the Road Safety Program, aims to encourage safety measures and improve accessibility for road users.
