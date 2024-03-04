Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
What's on

Visit Ormsby House for activities during Seniors Week

By Staff Reporters
March 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manning Valley Senior Citizens Association is inviting anyone over the age of 50 to visit them to see what activities are on offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.