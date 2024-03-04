Visit Ormsby House for activities during Seniors Week

Manning Valley Senior Citizens Association is inviting anyone over the age of 50 to visit them to see what activities are on offer.
The invitation is open at all times, but especially this Seniors Week (March 11-24, 2024) to enjoy morning tea and a cuppa, a chat and see the activities that are happening.
Nearly every day between 10am and 2pm there is something happening Ormsby House on the corner of Commerce and Albert Streets, Taree, the home of the MVSCA.
Monday is carpet bowls in the morning and art and craft in the afternoon.
Tuesday is tai chi, mahjong, darts, and hand and foot card game in the morning, and scrabble and square dancing in the afternoon.
Thursday is carpet bowls and Bolivia in the morning and 500 card game in the afternoon.
Friday is pool, backgammon, chess and art in the morning and gentle exercise in the afternoon.
For more information call 6552 3193 or email mvseniors1@gmail.com.
