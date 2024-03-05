Old Bar RSL sub-branch cracks the ton

On Friday, March 22 from 10am to 11am celebrate with an introduction to ballroom dancing workshop. Glide into the world of grace and poise. Perfect for beginners and those curious about ballroom dance, this workshop offers a friendly and welcoming environment to learn the fundamental steps, movements, and rhythms of classic ballroom styles. Whether you're looking to pick up a new hobby, improve your dance skills, or simply have a fun time, this workshop is your ticket to a magical world of dance. Join us and let's dance the night away! Meet at picnic tables at Old Bar Reserve. Please wear comfortable enclosed shoes and bring a water bottle. Workshop provided by Manning Valley U3A.