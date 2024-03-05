Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Old Bar RSL sub-branch cracks the ton

By Ian Dimmock
March 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thanks largely to the tireless efforts of Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch president, Jeff Early, membership of the sub-branch now stands at 102, a result unthinkable some five years ago when it was struggling to survive, with membership in the teens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.