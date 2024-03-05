Old Bar RSL sub-branch cracks the ton

Thanks largely to the tireless efforts of Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch president, Jeff Early, membership of the sub-branch now stands at 102, a result unthinkable some five years ago when it was struggling to survive, with membership in the teens.
This is made up of service members (veterans), affiliates and auxiliary.
Not only has the membership grown, but it has strengthened its commitment to the core functions of the RSL, providing for the welfare of veterans and their families and conducting commemorations for major events such as Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
It is also fortunate in having a qualified advocate who assists veterans with applications to the Department of Veterans' Affairs. The president and advocate, although honourary, work close to full time in their roles.
All of this activity does have financial implications but is offset by great support from many businesses in Old Bar and this is appreciated. The sub-branch's own efforts include meat raffles at Club Old Bar, The Tav at Old Bar and every Saturday morning outside The Gourmet Butcher.
A major activity in support of veterans' welfare is the RSL Sport and Recreation Program and Old Bar is able to provide opportunities each week to ensure social inclusion and mental health stimulus for participants.
The popular bulky waste collection conducted by MidCoast Council commences in Old Bar next Monday, March 11. See council website for instructions on how to participate. It is important to note that mattresses are not to be included in the kerbside collection but can be delivered to the Bucketts Way landfill, free of charge, up until May 3.
On Wednesday, March 13 from 1pm to 3.30pm, celebrate with a unique and engaging project which promises an exploration of the magical world of crystal pigments, resulting in visually striking creations that captivate the eye. Meet at the picnic tables at Old Bar Reserve.
On Friday, March 22 from 10am to 11am celebrate with an introduction to ballroom dancing workshop. Glide into the world of grace and poise. Perfect for beginners and those curious about ballroom dance, this workshop offers a friendly and welcoming environment to learn the fundamental steps, movements, and rhythms of classic ballroom styles. Whether you're looking to pick up a new hobby, improve your dance skills, or simply have a fun time, this workshop is your ticket to a magical world of dance. Join us and let's dance the night away! Meet at picnic tables at Old Bar Reserve. Please wear comfortable enclosed shoes and bring a water bottle. Workshop provided by Manning Valley U3A.
Bookings essential for both events. MidCoast Libraries 6592 5290 or library.events@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
