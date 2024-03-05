Kids vs Mums for Pink Stumps day at Johnny Martin Oval

It was cricket with a difference for the Taree West Cricket Club, as mums and their kids, all dressed in pink, battled it out on the pitch against each other.
It was all in aid of "Pink Stumps Day" on Sunday, March 3, an event organised by Donna Yarnold to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.
" (Cricket is) always for dads and I thought you know what? It doesn't always have to be the dads!" Donna said.
There were two games of cricket, one for under 15s and another for under 10s.
"It was awesome. It was so much fun to see the kids actually playing with their mums," Donna said.
"I know a lot of the boys, my own in particular, were like, 'oh Mum, I'm never batting with you again because you don't run fast enough!"
"Another little boy said to his mum, 'are you actually any good?'; they've never seen their mums with a cricket bat in their hand.
"And I think that was the best part, seeing the children's reaction to how their mothers played," Donna laughed.
All in all, the event raised $2535 for the McGrath Foundation, which included an online fundraiser (you can still donate at www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/fundraisers/donnayarnold), $357 raised sitting for seven hours at Taree City Central, with the rest being made up on the day with the sale of cupcakes, raffles and more.
The McGrath Foundation funds the McGrath Breast Care Nurses.
"No-one should go through breast cancer without the care of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse," Donna said.
McGrath Breast Care Nurses help individuals and their families affected by breast cancer by providing invaluable physical, psychological, and emotional support from the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment.
The McGrath Foundation's goal is to fund 250 breast care nurses around Australia by 2025.
