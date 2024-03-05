Viking Challenge attracts record 192 teams from across the state

Forster-Tuncurry football team, Benders with the Boys have left their mark on this year's Great Lakes United FC Viking Challenge securing their fourth successive men's A-side title, while Urunga Ladies won the women's competition.
Katie Thorn was named the women's A-grade most valuable player, while for the third time, Tyrell Paulson was the men's.
Played over two rain interrupted days at the Tuncurry Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, the six-a-side football event attracted a record 192 teams (between 1900-200 players) from across the state.
Saturday's downpour put a halt to to day's games forcing officials to squeeze 96 games into the program before kick-off on Sunday.
"By mid-morning we were back on track," event co-organiser, Peter Flower said.
Mr Flower believed an increase in volunteers, and referees from Sydney, Dubbo, Coffs Harbour and Newcastle topping up the local contingent contributed to the event's smooth operation.
"It was the biggest event we've had, and even with the interruption of the rain, one of the smoothest and best weekends we've ever had."
For the first time in the event's 31 year history an all abilities team, Eastcoast All Abilities, travelled from Port Macquarie to compete.
"It was great to have them with us, and we're hoping to have a separate all abilities division in the near future.
"Plans are in place to see it grow even more in the years to come."
Results:
Over 30 women: Once Why Nots (1), runner-up, Beers bring Ideas (0);
Over 35 men: Old Dogs Old Tricks (3), runner-up, Yesterday's Heroes (2);
Over 45 men: Housewives Choice (1), runner-up: Thump FC (0);
Open women's A: Urunga Ladies 1 (1), runner-up: Making Waves (0);
Open women's B: Psychos (4), runner-up, Thomas Scaffolding (0);
Open men's A: Benders with the boys. (4), runner-up, Bretty can ya (1);
Open men's B: Hammer and the Squashed Frogs (1), runners-up, Avoca FC (1);
Open men's C: Man Chest Hair United (2), runner-up, So Much Fried Chicken (SMFC) (0).
Taking home the most valuable play in the men's and women's A was Katie Thorn and Tyrell Paulson (for a third time).
The open men and women's A-grade division were given $4000 in prize money, while the runners up got $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.