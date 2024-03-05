Manning River Times
Viking Challenge attracts record 192 teams from across the state

March 5 2024 - 5:00pm
Forster-Tuncurry football team, Benders with the Boys have left their mark on this year's Great Lakes United FC Viking Challenge securing their fourth successive men's A-side title, while Urunga Ladies won the women's competition.

