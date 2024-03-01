Line marking underway at night around Taree

Line marking to take place
Motorists may expect minor delays at a number of sites within the Taree area next week.
MidCoast Council has appointed a contractor, White Line Road Services to complete night time line marking.
Work is expected to kick off at 8pm Monday, March 4 and is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting.
The areas that will be affected are:
Delays are expected for the duration of the work.
The project is funded by council's annual road maintenance program.
For more information contact the MidCoast Council on 7955 7777 or visit the website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridge
