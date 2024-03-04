Mayor supports investigation into housing

A discussion paper and online questionnaire seeking public comments on the short-term rental housing market has been welcomed by MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.
Minister for Housing and Minister for Homelessness, Rose Jackson, is inviting the public to comment on the paper, A fairer housing system for NSW, by March 14.
"The housing crisis is very evident in the Mid Coast," Cr Pontin said.
"We look forward to outcomes that can help alleviate these pressures," she said.
"As well as affecting local residents it causes problems with workers wanting to move to the area.
"An important issue in the Mid Coast that also needs to be considered is our local economy's reliance on the visitor economy and the tourism dollar.
"It is important that the state government provides a balance between addressing local housing needs and supporting the visitor economy and jobs."
A discussion paper and online questionnaire are part of the consultation period being undertaken by the government.
The review will look at a range of policy options, including measures to incentivise property investors to make properties available for long-term rental accommodation.
Last year the mayor appealed to property owners across the Mid-Coast, through an open letter, to consider shifting from short-term rental to longer-term options to help address the housing crisis in the region.
Cr Pontin encourages members of the Mid-Coast community to have their say on the review here Have your say on short and long-term rental accommodation.
