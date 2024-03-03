Saltwater Boardriders ready to do battle at Burleigh

Five surfers from Saltwater Boardriders are relishing the opportunity to represent their club at the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle Grand Final at Burleigh Heads on March 9 and 10.
Oscar Scanes, Vincent Primel, Jemma and Toby Holley, and Malakai Carson have been training for months in the lead up to the high-profile event, which offers $20,000 in prize money to the winning club.
Saltwater Boardriders president and team captain, Oscar Scanes, said it was a big moment for the small club of less than 100 members.
"This is the absolute pinnacle of competitive teams surfing in Australia and we're psyched to be representing Saltwater Boardriders for the first time at the event," he said.
"These are the best boardriders clubs from around the country, featuring some of the best surfers in the country, and for a small club like ours to be doing battle with huge clubs like Snapper Rocks, Avoca and North Narrabeen, it's going to be unreal."
With three of the team's five surfers still under 18 years of age, Mr Scanes said the event was as much about gaining experience as it was about winning for the club.
"Realistically, we're a pretty long shot of taking the event out, given the calibre of some of the surfers involved." The event has routinely featured current and former world tour professionals, including 2012 world champion Joel Parkinson.
"But what we do have is a bunch of young surfers who are getting better all the time, and an experience like this is only going to make them hungrier and more competitive, so even if we don't cause a massive upset this time around, I know we're going to come back stronger next year."
Saltwater Boardriders were one of 11 clubs from around Australia that were awarded a wildcard into the event. The team narrowly missed out on qualifying by regular means when they finished fifth at the regional qualifying event at Coffs Harbour last October.
Mr Scanes said their performance there gave them the confidence to know they could compete with the best.
"At Coffs they took the four teams that made the final and we only missed out on making the final by less than a point," he said.
"Le-Ba, who've been one of the heavyweights of club surfing in Australia for a long time, just pipped us in the semis after we beat them earlier in the day, so we knew we were in the mix."
The team has received some invaluable support from local businesses, including LJ Hooker Old Bar, who are helping them financially for the trip up to Burleigh, and Lion Factory Gym, who have been honing their fitness for the contest.
A number of club members will also make the journey up to Burleigh to support the team.
The Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle Grand Final will be broadcast live on Kayo, YouTube and Fox Sports 507.
