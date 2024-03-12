Restoring the glory of Mud Bishop's Reserve

The reserve at the end of Mud Bishop's Point Road, Old Bar, was once a favoured family picnic spot but had fallen into disrepair and its isolation had encouraged vandalism, off-road vehicle damage and rubbish dumping - not to mention the flourishing of numerous weeds.
Walking trails, which lead through wet sclerophyll forest and wetlands to the reserve, had also deteriorated since their original upgrade in 1999 by the former Old Bar Environmental Enhancement Group supported by the Lions Club and Greater Taree City Council.
Manning Coastcare Group volunteers at Old Bar recently teamed up with the local Lions Club and Old Bar Men's Shed, OzFish and MidCoast Council, the managers of the Crown land, to work towards restoring the area and making Mud Bishop's Reserve a clean, safe and environmentally healthy destination once again.
The current project kicked off in July 2022 when a small group of interested people joined council staff in a walk from the Old Bar Heritage Airstrip to the reserve, checking out the condition of the trails and noting the indigenous flora species and incursion of weeds.
Since then, trail surfaces and signage have been improved and vehicle access to the reserve limited by the installation of rock barriers, a temporary site camera, and an after-dark road barrier.
Eleven Coastcare volunteers joined OzFish and Lions Club members in a rubbish clean-up at Mud Bishop's in April last year and were horrified at the amount of transformer and environmental weeds there.
Ground and climbing asparagus were rife, along with thick coastal morning glory, large lantana and wild tobacco plants and a lot of prickly pear. Along the water's edge and among the mangroves was found the serious weed Juncus acutus, a spiny rush that forms dense hemispherical tussocks with stems which end in very sharp, hard points that can pierce the skin.
As the Lions Club had approached council to volunteer their time to maintain the grassed areas and gardens, and this would entail weed identification and treatment, Coastcare members delivered an on-site training session for Lions volunteers covering not only plant information but also the health and safety precautions they would need to protect themselves.
For the rest of last year Coastcare volunteers, working both on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, spent many successful hours on weed eradication around the reserve perimeters and riverbank. Liaising with council was also an important role, with contractors called in to spray significant weeds located by our volunteers, as well as some very large older growth weeds. It is hoped to also run a joint trial of leaf smut fungus, developed by CSIRO, to tackle the large amount of tradescantia (wandering trad) flourishing in the damp environment.
On a more cheerful note, two Coastcare volunteers recently spotted a small terrestrial herb in the Orchidaceae family, identified as Cheirostylis notialis or the southern fleshy jewel orchid, flowering in the grass beside the road near the picnic area. This has been reported as an occurrence at the southern limit of the plant's usual location and noted in the Site Action Plan for Mud Bishops.
Next spring volunteers will also be on the lookout for Diuris aurea, another rare native orchid which has been found in the past in the heathland adjacent to the Old Bar Heritage Airstrip.
The restoration and maintenance of Mud Bishop's Reserve is an ongoing community initiative, and Manning Coastcare Group and all the volunteers and organisations involved are hopeful that the vandalism and abuse can be eradicated, and the natural beauty and serenity of the area will shine through for all to enjoy.
For more information about Manning Coastcare to to midcoast2tops.org.au/manning-coastcare or contact Manning Coastcare coordinator Helen Kemp via email at helen.manningcoastcare@gmail.com.
