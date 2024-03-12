Restoring the glory of Mud Bishop's Reserve

For the rest of last year Coastcare volunteers, working both on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, spent many successful hours on weed eradication around the reserve perimeters and riverbank. Liaising with council was also an important role, with contractors called in to spray significant weeds located by our volunteers, as well as some very large older growth weeds. It is hoped to also run a joint trial of leaf smut fungus, developed by CSIRO, to tackle the large amount of tradescantia (wandering trad) flourishing in the damp environment.

