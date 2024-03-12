Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Restoring the glory of Mud Bishop's Reserve

By Staff Reporters
March 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The reserve at the end of Mud Bishop's Point Road, Old Bar, was once a favoured family picnic spot but had fallen into disrepair and its isolation had encouraged vandalism, off-road vehicle damage and rubbish dumping - not to mention the flourishing of numerous weeds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.